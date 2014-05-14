Armed Forces Day Salute – U.S. Coast Guard/See Something, Say Something

Posted 2:51 PM, May 14, 2014, by and , Updated at 08:52AM, May 15, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gayle Anderson continues the KTLA Morning News weeklong salute to Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 17th and May is Military Appreciation Month in San Pedro with information about the U.S. Coast Guard. This video as produced on Wednesday, May 14, 2014.