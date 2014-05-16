Smoke From San Diego Fires Prompts Advisory, 911 Calls in L.A., O.C

Smoke from multiple wildfires burning in San Diego County brought hazy skies to the Los Angeles Basin and prompted health warnings Friday.

About 31 square miles acres had burned in the San Diego area in nine fires, the first of which began Tuesday. Smoke from those blazes hung visibly in the air in Los Angeles and Orange counties Friday.

Spokesmen for both Orange County and Los Angeles County fire departments stressed that there were no active fires in either county.

The Orange County Fire Authority was overwhelmed by calls from the public, Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

“The L.A. area air has been filled with smoke from the San Diego fires,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated on Twitter. “Please use 911 as a emergency number not as a question portal.”

A smoke advisory was in effect for all of Orange County and portions of Los Angeles and Riverside counties, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced.

People should avoid vigorous outdoor activity in places impacted by smoke, AQMD stated, and sensitive individuals should remain indoors with doors and windows closed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cited the AQMD’s air quality concerns in “people living or working in the Central and Southeast Los Angeles, San Gabriel Valley, and Los Angeles County Coastal areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory disease to minimize outdoor activities.”