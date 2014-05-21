Sam chats with Karie Hall, General Manager of The Cromwell. For more information visit http://www.thecromwell.com. This segment aired Wednesday May 21, 2014
Sam has a Preview of the New Botique Hotel in Las Vegas, The Cromwell
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Teri Hatcher Denies Star Magazine Report That She Is Broke and Homeless
-
Can KTLA Anchors Break a World Record? Guinness World Records: Science and Stuff
-
Bannons Calls ‘Anti-Patriarchy Movement’ a Powerful Political Force That Will ‘Undo Ten Thousand Years of Recorded History’
-
Hollywood Sampler
-
Sam Nunberg Now ‘Fully Cooperating’ With Mueller Probe After Saying He Wouldn’t Comply With Subpoena
-
-
Focus on Dreamers Breeds Resentment Among Some Other Immigrants in the U.S. Illegally
-
Once Defiant, Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Sam Nunberg Appears Before Mueller Grand Jury
-
Former Miss America Slammed in Emails Calls For the Rest of the Board of Directors to Resign
-
10 Tourists Face Year in Cambodian Jail Over ‘Pornographic’ Party Photos
-
‘A Sea of People Everywhere’: Generation Shaped by Gun Violence Stages Nationwide Walkouts to Make Itself Heard
-
-
Doctors Forced to Use Expired Drugs as 300 Die in Shelling Near Syria’s Capital; Top U.N. Official Describes Situation as ‘Hell on Earth’
-
Taxpayers Can Use New IRS Withholding Calculator to Check for Paycheck Errors
-
Gretchen Carlson Named New Chair of Miss America Organization Following Recent Resignations