Actor Michael Jace Appears in Court on Murder Charge in Wife’s Death

May 22, 2014
Actor Michael Jace, known for having played an LAPD detective on “The Shield,” appeared in court Thursday afternoon to face a murder charge in the shooting death of his wife at their Hyde Park home.

Jace’s wife April, 40, was found shot multiple times after police were called to the home in the 5400 block of Brynhurst Avenue Monday night.

Jace, 51, was arrested after being found outside the home. He had called 911 and admitted to the shooting, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

The couple’s two young sons were inside the home, unharmed, according to police. It was not clear if they witnessed the shooting.

Jace was charged Thursday with one count of murder with a gun allegation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He appeared at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles in the afternoon, but his arraignment was postponed. He was due back in court June 18.

His bail was set at $2 million, and he was being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown L.A., online county inmate records showed.

Jace faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted.

