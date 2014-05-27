‘Sea World Sucks’: Vandal Defaces 5 Freeway Sign

Posted 7:03 AM, May 27, 2014, by and , Updated at 08:52AM, May 27, 2014
Drivers heading south on Interstate 5 near Mission Bay Sunday may have noticed one of the highway signs was defaced by a critic of SeaWorld San Diego.

A vandal changed an exit sign on Interstate 5 near Mission Bay Sunday, May 25, 2014, to read “Sea World SUCKS.” (Credit: KSWB)

Someone apparently climbed to the top of the sign hanging over the middle of the busy highway and painted over it.

The vandal changed the exit sign to “Sea World SUCKS.”

The incident happened amid protesting outside SeaWorld over Memorial Day weekend. Protestors expressed their concern of the orcas being held in captivity.

It was unknown when Caltrans would remove the vandalism.

“This act of vandalism demonstrates that, once again, these extremists are more concerned with publicity stunts than actually helping animals,” SeaWorld San Diego spokesman Dave Koontz stated Sunday.