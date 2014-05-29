Neighborhood Dispute Turns Violent in Exclusive Gated Community

A violent altercation between two Bell Canyon residents in Ventura County began as a dispute over allegations of reckless motorcycle riding in their gated community

John Stevens and his partner Raz Ekmekdjian said they confronted neighbor Yasser Abuemeira about what they considered dangerous driving on his motorcycle.

Stevens’ grabbed his cellphone and started recording when the conversation between Ekmekdjian and Abuemeira turned physical.

Stevens and Ekmekdjian claimed they suffered emotional and physical injuries in connection with the incident and they want their neighbor prosecuted.

But after two years of legal motions, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office was expected to dismiss the case on Thursday.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Wednesday, May 28, 2014.