Tech Report Links Mentioned on TV: July 2014
Here you can find links and a video archive of the things I mention on TV during #RichOnTech segments on KTLA 5 Morning News.
Click the date to watch the video!
July 31, 2014 – 5:15 AM, 7:50 AM
- Sprint intros social media only plans
- Shazam music ID comes to desktop
- Giveaway: Fugoo bluetooth wireless speakers – check out our take on the speakers here.
July 29, 2014 – 5:15 AM, 7:50 AM
- Facebook will soon force users to chat via a separate app, Facebook Messenger (I love it, so give it a try!)
- Yelp now lets you add 12 second video clips to your reviews (iOS right now, Android soon)
- Giveaway: SOL REPUBLIC JAX headphones with tangle free cords – see my review here
July 22, 2014 – 5:15 AM, 7:50 AM
- Report: Time Warner to bring Gigabit internet to Los Angeles in 2016
- Facebook introduces a feature to save interesting posts to read later
- HTC One M8 Smartphone Giveaway
July 21, 2014 – Apps To Know: Sunrise, Agent, Timberman & Google Wallet
July 17, 2014 – 5:15 AM, 7:50 AM, 9:30 AM
- Amazon might soon introduce all you can read & listen book membership for $10 a month
- A new per-minute car rental service is up and running in the South Bay
- Slingbox introduces their smallest, most affordable device yet with built in WiFi
- Novartis licenses Google technology to bring smart contact lenses to market
- Homefacts app reveals key home, neighborhood info
- A tech journalist recorded his cable company conversation with a rep that resisted his request to cancel
- PriceJump is a new tool to compare Amazon prices to other sites
- Jaguar shows off concept augmented reality windshield
- Netflix stops Saturday DVDs, but nobody notices
- Journalist hands out password online, plan backfires
July 8, 2014 – 9:30 AM
- MIT develops finger reader to scan text, reads it out loud
- Google Street View checks out a cruise ship
- New video shows iPhone 6 glass nearly indestructible
Sony’s new smartphone has front facing flash for better selfies
Android Wear watches from Samsung, LG on sale now
BONUS: Tomorrow Daily 013
- T-Mobile to issue refunds for bogus charges
- Survey says: Americans are addicted to their smartphones
- We gave away cool smartphone gear from Tech Armor!
- A university in Florida will loan drones to students at its library in the fall
- Here’s another zany experiment Facebook conducted on users
July 1, 2014 – 7:50 AM
- Apparently Facebook added “research” to it’s Terms of Service – four months after conducting that emotion study
- Apple back to school promotion live: $100 gift card with purchase of Mac
- This app tracks how much you use your phone and urges you to put it down when it’s too much
- GE launches affordable smart lightbulbs you control with your phone
- Soofa brings solar charging benches to the Boston area
- YouTube adds new features including a “tip jar”
- Costco selling iPads for cheap
- Redfin “Hot Homes” tells you how fast a property will sell
- Report: Apple to start production on new, bigger iPhone models soon
- Start-up Cruise taking pre-orders for a DIY self driving car kit
- Amazon offers free first episode streaming of TV shows on iOS
- BJ’s celebrates new mobile app with $5 off every time you use it
- Here’s the HDTV I’m giving away Wednesday morning!
June 19, 2014 – 5:15 AM, 7:52 AM
- Amazon unveils Fire phone
- T-Mobile will now lend you an iPhone so you can try out their network
- $500 Monoprice gift card giveaway
- Amazon’s rumored smartphone to be announced
- Nest brings back Protect Smoke alarm sans wave-away feature
- Domino’s has Siri-like voice detecting app for ordering pizza
- E3 2014 Preview: Interview with Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News
- E3 2014 Preview: Interview with Nerdist‘s Gaming Editor Malik Forte on what to expect
June 5, 2014 – 5:15 AM / 7:52 AM
- Sprint wants T-Mobile to join its Framily in a $32 Billion deal
- Amazon will likely unveil a 3D smartphone at an event in Seattle June 18
- Here is a list of the new stuff you can stream on Netflix in June
- Want free hotel WiFi? Try this trick – think it works? Comment with #RichOnTech
- Apple announces new software at WWDC 2014
- This new alarm clock shakes you awake
- MySpace lures you back with old pics from your past
- Street View murder prank draws police
- U.S. Ambassador sworn in with a Constitution on the Kindle
Tech Report Link Archives