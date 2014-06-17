× Abandoned Dog With 108-Degree Temperature Rescued From Field

A 5-year-old dog who could barely stand due to the effects of severe heat and dehydration was rescued Tuesday from a field in Indio after a Good Samaritan took quick action after seeing the distressed animal.

The woman called 911 when she noticed the boxer-bulldog mix wandering near Avenue 44 and Oasis Street in 100-degree temperatures, according to a news release from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Two animal control officers responded around 2 p.m. and were able to retrieved the dog who appeared to be in need of immediate care, the release stated.

“The dog looked very dehydrated, but he was also very shy and wouldn’t let us near him,” animal services Officer Kyle Stephens said.

The dog was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms where he was placed in a plastic pool and cooled with water, ice packs and given an IV to provide fluids, according to the release.

Rescuers said the dog’s temperature measured a dangerous 108 degrees when he first arrived at the shelter.

“He was panting and very lethargic and could barely stand up,” said veterinary technician Priscilla Dewing.

Within about 45 minutes, the team was able to get the dog’s temperature down to 99.5, the release stated.

“It was very touch and go for a few moments there,” Deputy Director Frank Corvino said. “But all the staff did what they’re trained to do and we’re optimistic the dog will be OK.”

The dog did not have a license tag, nor a microchip.