Teenager Killed, Second Wounded in East Los Angeles Shooting

Posted 8:54 PM, June 27, 2014, by , Updated at 10:20PM, June 27, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Police were investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead and a 15-year-old boy hospitalized in East Los Angeles on Friday.

The shooting was reported at 4:22 p.m. at the intersection of Ditman Avenue and East 6th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The two teens were standing on the corner when a four-door white Dodge Charger stopped in front of them, the release stated.

Several men got out of the vehicle and one of them opened fire, hitting both teens, sheriff's officials said.

The gunman and the other men got back inside the vehicle and sped away westbound on 6th Street, according to the release.

Both teens were transported to a local hospital.

The 17-year-old later died and the 15- year-old was undergoing emergency surgery, officials said.

1 Comment