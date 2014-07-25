Day of the Cowboy & Cowgirl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Griffith Park at the Autry National Center for a preview of Saturday’s DAY OF THE COWBOY AND COWGIRL 2014, where we can get in touch with our inner cowboy or cowgirl. Enjoy delicious BBQ and a root beer saloon, see live performers, explore the museum galleries, and try out some cowhand skills of your own.

Participate in a variety of Western-themed activities, including:

• A world-record attempt for the Most Trick Ropers, led by The Oklahoma Kid

• Leatherwork crafts with Standing Bear’s Trading Post

• Square-dance workshops with Triple Chicken Foot and dance caller Susan Michaels

• Drop-in roping with The Lewis Family, multigenerational Rose Parade regulars

• Sketching with live horses at the corral

• Plus scavenger hunts, hands-on stations with cowboy tools, screenings of The Gene Autry Show, storytelling, and more!

Saturday, July 26th, 2014

10am to 5pm

Day of the Cowboy and Cowgirl

Autry National Center

4700 Heritage Way

Los Angeles

(323) 667-2000

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com