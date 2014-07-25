Friday Forecast: Hot and Humid With a Chance of Thunderstorms

Posted 8:18 AM, July 25, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Hot humid weather with a chance of thunderstorms was expected throughout the weekend for much of Southern California. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Friday, July 25, 2014.