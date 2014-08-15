Oakland Raiders Pre-Season Game #2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Universal City at the Raider Image Store at Universal CityWalk because the Oakland Raiders football preseason is upon us. KTLA is broadcasting the preseason games. Raiders fans can watch preseason game number two versus the Detroit Lions on KTLA at tonight at 7.

The 2014 Preseason Schedule on KTLA:

Friday, August 22nd @ Green Bay Packers, 5:00 p.m. (PDT)

Thursday, August 28th vs. Seattle Seahawks, 7:00 p.m. (PDT)

KTLA does not air regular season Raiders games. Those usually air on major networks and sports channels. For a complete schedule, click HERE.

Fans can purchase pre-season and season tickets to the games now by calling 1 (800) RAIDERS. For more information about ticket prices, packages and promotions, please visit the Raiders' website.

Get the latest in official merchandise at THE RAIDER IMAGE, the official store of the Oakland Raiders. Located at Universal CityWalk, the Raider Image is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday, August 30th. For more information or to purchase your merchandise online, click HERE.

Tonight on KTLA, Channel 5

Oakland Raiders vs. Detroit Lions

7:00 p.m.

The Raider Image

1000 Universal Studios Boulevard

Suite G104B

Universal City, CA 91608

818-763-4000

818-763-4870 FAX

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com