Lifeguards from the wedge in Newport Beach joined us live to talk about last week's dangerous surf and how they jumped in to rescue a swimmer.
The Wedge in Newport Beach Lifeguards
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Warming SoCal Waters Bring Increased Number of Rare, Venomous Sea Snakes, Scientist Says
-
Body of Man Recovered Near Santa Monica Pier Amid Search
-
Water Main Break in Newport Beach Prompts Debris Flow, Temporary Road Closure
-
Rehabilitated Pelican Successfully Returns to Wild in Newport Beach
-
Dennis Rodman Sentenced to 3 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty in Newport Beach DUI Case
-
-
Party Held in Newport Beach for Woman Who Has Lived With Dialysis for 40 Years
-
Memorial Paddle Out Held for Businessman, Hospitality Professionals Killed in Newport Beach Helicopter Crash
-
109th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Held
-
Officials Warn of Stingray Injuries in Huntington Beach After 73 People Stung in 1 Day
-
3 Dead After Helicopter Crashes Into Newport Beach Home
-
-
Coast Guard Suspends Search for 18-Year-Old Woman Who Plunged From Huntington Beach Pier
-
‘I’m Not a Crisis Actor’: Florida Student Responds to Trending YouTube Video’s Claim
-
NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman Arrested in Newport Beach on Suspicion of DUI