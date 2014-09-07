‘Gayle On The Go’ for Sunday, September 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re going back in time to see dinosaurs that roamed the earth for 200 years! KTLA’s Gayle Anderson will tell you all about it, plus other events happening around Los Angeles this weekend.

Levitated Mass

The Documentary

Nuart Theatre

11272 Santa Monica Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 473 8530

Let’s rock! Remember that two-story tall, 340-ton, granite boulder that was moved from a quarry in Riverside to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and mounted atop the walls of a gigantic slot in the earth?

Well, there’s a documentary about the massive artwork, titled Levitated Mass.

We can see the documentary about the 'land sculpture' by one of America's most exciting and misunderstood artists, Michael Heizer, at the Nuart Theatre in West Los Angeles.

Baby Penguins Make Their Public Debut

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

(562) 590-3100

www.aquariumofpacific.org

They are adorable. They are the four baby Magellanic Penguin chicks, two boys and two girls, in the June Keyes Penguin Habitat. All of the baby birds had been behind the scenes learning to be hand fed fish and to swim before going on exhibit.

The public can name a penguin chick using the aquarium’s Adopt-an-Animal program by donating $100.00 at limited edition penguin chick level or above before October 31, 2014. The person whose suggested name is chosen by aquarium staff will be able to go behind the scenes to participate in a feeding and training session with the penguins. All “parents” at the $100.00 level will receive an adoption certificate, color photo, fact sheet about the animal, a penguin plush toy, and two aquarium admission tickets. Higher levels include such benefits as Behind-the-Scenes Tours and Animal Encounters. For a complete list of levels and benefits, please visit aquariumofpacific.org/adopt

Native to Argentina and Chile, Magellanic Penguins prefer the temperate climate of Southern California rather than their Antarctic dwelling cousins. Magellanic Penguin chicks hatch with their eyes closed and are able to open them about a week later. After about ninety days, the chicks fledge, losing their downy newborn feathers, which are replaced with water-tight, sub-adult feathers.

Town Cars: Arriving in Style

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

(323) 903-CARS

www.petersen.org

Take a look at this. The TOWN CARS: ARRIVING IN STYLE exhibit features the finest examples of ultra-formal vehicles including Fred Astaire’s classically styled 1927 Rolls-Royce and the one-of-a-kind 1959 Scimitar by Brooks Stevens. More than mere ostentatious relics of a bygone era, town cars provide us with a counterpoint to today’s best luxury cars and perfectly define an era when arriving in style was the ultimate personal statement.

The name town car is closely associated with Lincoln Motor Company, but this was not always the case. From the early 1900s to the mid-1960s, the term “town car” referred to a body style distinguished by an open chauffeur’s compartment and an enclosed passenger area. They were originally intended for city use on formal occasions and were almost always the most expensive body style offered by a manufacturer. The most well-known of these cars, the Lincoln Town Car, was a full-size luxury sedan sold by the Lincoln division of the Ford Motor Company from 1981 until 2011.

Walking with Dinosaurs The Arena Spectacular

Honda Center

2695 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim

(714) 704-2400

www.hondacenter.com

www.dinosaurlive.com

Wow! Look at this! Based on the award-winning BBC Television Series, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS features life-size re-creations of dinosaurs and depicts their evolution with almost cinematic realism. The history of the world is played out with the splitting of the earth’s continents, and the transition from the arid desert of the Triassic period is given over to the lush green prairies and forces of the later Jurassic. Oceans form, volcanoes erupt, a forest catches fire -- all leading to the impact of the massive comet, which struck the earth, and forced the extinction of the dinosaurs. This updated production will showcase changes to the dinosaurs based on the latest scientific research including the likely feathering of some species.

Ten species are represented from the entire 200 million year reign of the dinosaurs. The show includes the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the terror of the ancient terrain, as well as the Plateosaurus and Liliensternus from the Triassic period, the Stegosaurus and Allosaurus from the Jurassic period and Torosaurus and Utahraptor from the awesome Cretaceous period. The largest of them, the Brachiosaurus is 36 feet tall, and 56 feet from nose to tail. It took a team of 50 – including engineers, fabricators, skin makers, artists and painters, and animatronic experts – a year to build the production.

Sunset Idea House 2014

111 South Meadows Avenue

Manhattan Beach

www.sunset.com/home/idea-houses

This is the last weekend to wander the SUNSET IDEA HOUSE 2014. It’s the first ever Los Angeles Idea House. Tour the 45-hundred square foot, four bedroom, five and a half bathroom home featuring modern architectural detail and coastal inspiration. Learn how you can accomplish what the designers have done here with ceramics, paintings, photography, textile weavings, and handcrafted furnishings from fine artists and craftspeople from throughout Los Angeles.

Mythbusters: The Explosive Exhibition

Discovery Science Center

2500 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Discoverycube.org

This is also the last weekend of MYTHBUSTERS: THE EXPLOSIVE EXHIBITION at the Discovery Science Center.

Spend a day as a MythBuster to uncover the truth behind why toast tends to land butter side down. Learn whether you can really make a canoe out of duct tape. Find out if running in the rain gets you less wet than walking through it.

And while you’re at it, watch live demonstrations put on by the Cube’s MythBusting facilitators and peruse props and gadgets from the show.

L.A. Greek Festival

St. Sophia Cathedral

1324 South Normandie

Los Angeles

www.lagreekfest.com

The 16th Annual L.A. Greek Festival is hosted by St. Sophia Cathedral . It’s a day of authentic Greek food, imported wine, live music and dance. This is fun for the entire family.

Los Angeles County Fair

1101 West McKinley Avenue Fairplex

Pomona

909 623 3111

www.lacountyfair.com

And, don’t forget the Los Angeles County Fair. Of course, there’s fair fun, fair rides, and fair food, but the most welcome sight for fairgoers this year might be the 8,000 square feet of new shading, hundreds of new umbrella tables, 200 yards of overhead water misters, plus extra air conditioning units blasting cool air on indoor exhibits.

The nonprofit county fair has invested about $500,000 to make sure visitors can find some respite when the mercury rises to that OMG level.

