× Sketch Released of Man Sought in Series of Hollywood Break-Ins

Police asked the public for help on Monday in their search for a man possibly linked to a pair of burglaries and a robbery in the Hollywood area.

Investigators believe the man first struck on Jan. 4 at about 7 p.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of North Oxford Avenue (map), according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The burglar apparently entered the residence through a window and was later discovered in one of the bedrooms when the victim returned home, according to police.

The man fled through the front door and got away, police said.

On Feb. 21, police believe the same man burglarized and ransacked a home in the 5200 block of Romaine Avenue (map) and then left.

A third incident took place in the 1400 block of North Serrano Avenue (map) on March 27, according to the Police Department.

The man again entered through a window and was ransacking the residence when the victim returned home and struggled with the burglar, police stated.

The burglar pulled out a knife and threatened the victim before leaving through a rear alley, according to police.

Authorities have released a sketch of the man believed to be responsible for all three incidents.

He was described as Hispanic, about 25 to 30 years old with black hair and brown eyes.

He stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to police.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous, police stated in the news release.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hollywood area robbery detectives at 213-972-2954. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (1-800-222-TIPS).