L.A. Deputy City Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

A deputy Los Angeles city attorney pleaded not guilty Thursday to distributing and possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Christopher Richard Garcia, 57, faces two felony counts of child pornography-related charges stemming from his Sept. 4 arrest at his home in San Pedro.

If convicted, Garcia could be sentenced to as long as five years and eight months in prison.

Garcia, who had been under investigation since at least November, was arrested when authorities served a search warrant at his home and seized computers and other electronic evidence. That’s when police said they found some “questionable images.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.