Gayle On The Go for Sunday, September 28

Sixth Annual Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix

665 West Lancaster Boulevard (at Ehrlich Avenue)

Lancaster

streetsoflancaster.com

The City of Lancaster and SuperKarts! USA present the Sixth Annual Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix.

Experience the thrill as professional go-kart drivers from across the country go head-to-head on the streets of downtown Lancaster, California at breakneck speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Breezehouse Open House

Shuttle Service Provided To/From Open House

Hyatt Westlake Village

880 South Westlake Boulevard

Westlake Village

(866) 887-7997

www.BluHomes.com

Catch a breeze this weekend at the awarding winning Blu Homes Breezehouse, the first-ever Real Simple and This Old House “2014 Dream Home of the Year.”

It’s packed with luxurious features, soaring ceilings, and more in a home that’s prefabricated, built in a factory and designed to fold so it can be delivered to the location of your choice.

Spider Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

(213) 763-DINO

www.nhm.org

The SPIDER PAVILION is open at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Visitors can examine more than 300 free-range spiders, such as the giant wood spider, the golden silk spider, jewel garden spiders and common orb spiders, in a comfortable, safe, and immersive environment. This year’s Pavilion will showcase several tarantulas and eight-eyed jumping spiders. Knowledgeable staff are onsite to guide your experience and answer questions.

Visitors are encouraged to spend some quality time in the programming area before entering the SPIDER PAVILION. There they can learn about spiders and see cases containing special rarely displayed specimens from the museum’s living collections. In addition, the museum offers special spider programs that will help engage the visitor with the exhibit.

Blue Moon Diamond

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

www.nhm.org

Take a look at this! It’s the 12-carat "Blue Moon Diamond," one of the world's newest and rarest gems. The stone, on loan from Cora International, a leading manufacturer and supplier of white and fancy colored diamonds, is on view in a special Gem Vault exhibition at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

The Blue Moon Diamond has been categorized as an extremely significant find – and one of the newest and rarest stones currently worldwide – due to its unique color, clarity, and size. Cut from a 29.6-carat rough, the internally flawless gem is fashioned in a cushion-cut shape at 12 carats.

Wiggle Waggle Walk

Pasadena Humane Society & spca

Pasadena

pasadenahumane.org

Wiggle Waggle Walk Pet Expo is fun for two and four legged members of the family. You can browse among dozens of booths offering bedding, clothing, toys and treats for your pet, along with pet sitting/boarding services, veterinary services and nutritional items.

You can also learn more about the Pasadena Humane Society when you visit the Mobile Outreach Unit with adoptable animals from the shelter.

And be sure to save room for lunch! Some of Pasadena's favorite food trucks will be on hand with their mouth-watering specialties! All trucks will have vegetarian options.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Los Angeles Zoo

Griffith Park

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 6042

www.lazoo.org

The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens spotlights animals from Latin America, South America and Mexico at its Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

The weekend event also features craft projects for the youngster and live performances courtesy the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas.

Long Beach Reggae Music Jerk & Food Fest

Queen Mary Events Park

Long Beach

longbeachjerkfest.com

Legendary singer, musician, and producer Freddie McGregor headlines the Long Beach Reggae Music Jerk & Food Fest.

The food, fun, and festivities take place at the Queen Mary Events Park in Long Beach.

CANstruction OC 2014

South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

www.CanstructionOC.org

This is the last day to see a different kind of construction. It’s CANstruction Orange County, a “food raiser” for the Orange County Food Bank. Local architects and designers have created structures using cans goods that will be donated to the food bank.

In conjunction with the unusual artwork, there’s Festival of Children. Bring a can good for the Orange County Food Bank to the festival for a special surprise.

CANSTRUCTION OC is on display now through the end of the month.

Free!

Country: Portraits of an American Sound

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Century City

213 403 3000

www.annenbergspaceforphotography.org

This is the last weekend to witness Country: Portraits of an American Sound at the Annenberg Space for Photography. See images of the pioneers, poets and icons of country music – as well as - country albums, film posters, as well as rare archival artifacts -- for free!

The work of the featured photographers spans post-World War II America to the new century. In addition to more than one-hundred 110 prints, the exhibit also features an original half-hour documentary commissioned by the Annenberg Space for Photography and produced by Arclight Productions.

Los Angeles County Fair

1101 West McKinley Avenue Fairplex

Pomona

909 623 3111

www.lacountyfair.com

Also, this is the last day of the Los Angeles County Fair, described as one of the largest county fairs in the country. There’s fair fun, fair rides, and fair food, but the most welcome sight for fairgoers this year might be the 8,000 square feet of new shading, hundreds of new umbrella tables, 200 yards of overhead water misters, plus extra air conditioning units blasting cool air on indoor exhibits.

The nonprofit county fair has invested about $500,000 to make sure visitors can find some respite when the mercury rises to that OMG level.

