Travelzoo: Travelsmart with Gabe Saglie for Sunday, October 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travelzoo reporter Gabe Saglie joined us with this week’s hottest travel deals.

For more information:

Travelzoo on KTLA

Travelzoo

Diver’s Vacation, Cayman Brac, Cayman Island

All-inclusive week-long vacation that’s any avid diver’s dream getaway.

7 nights in a Beach View Room at the Brac Reef Beach Resort.

17 boat dives included. (3 per day)

All meals included. (inc. 3 cocktails per night)

Airport transfers included.

The resort offers hiking, fishing, kayaking, biking and rock climbing excursions, along with an on-site spa.

$1590/per person

Travel thru Dec. 15

Tip: fall flights L.A.-Cayman Is. from $661 r/t

Monterey Plaza Hotel, Monterey



Deluxe AAA 4-Diamond Mediterranean-style hotel perched atop Monterey Bay, in Cannery Row.

Property is a 10-minute walk from Monterey Bay Aquarium and Fisherman’s Wharf.

This hotel was named by the reviewers of TripAdvisor one of the Top 25 Hotels in the entire United States, and is one of only 224 hotels in the U.S. and Canada to receive Forbes’ Four-Star Award.

$159 per night (40% off)

Travel Nov.-Jan.

Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa at Beaver Creek Mountain, Avon, CO



Deluxe AAA 4-Diamond resort nestled in Colorado’s Vail Valley.

Named to the 2014 Conde Nast Gold List, the resort has a heated outdoor pool, 3 riverside hot tubs, a 27,000-sq.ft. spa, 2 restaurants (inc. celeb chef Richard Sandoval’s Maya) and offers activities like yoga, fly-fishing, hiking and biking.

Contemporary rooms with wood floors and marble bathrooms look out on snow-capped mountains.

$139 per night (50% off) with valet parking and waived resort fee

Travel daily thru Dec. 18

Fess Parker - A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort, Santa Barbara



Well-known AAA 4-Diamond resort stretching across downtown Santa Barbara’s waterfront.

Hotel is located walking distance to State Street, the Funk Zone and Stearns Wharf.

Property features an outdoor heated pool, tennis courts and a spa – and, upon arrival, guests receive a signature chocolate chip cookie.

$149 per person (30% off) with $50 food & beverage credit

Travel thru Dec. 21