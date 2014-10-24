× Best Of: Interactive TV Features

Rounding up our favorite interactive TV features

Promotional Consideration Provided by AT&T

TV used to be pretty simple–A handful of channels, one screen in the living room. But that’s all changed.

The DVR was just the beginning. Now TV screens are getting bigger and flatter and tablets double as a way to watch. We're checking out some of our favorite interactive TV features.

Features Mentioned:

AT&T Store in Chicago's Michigan Avenue

U-verse Karaoke

U-verse Poker Night TV

U-verse Kids App

U-verse App for live and on-demand entertainment