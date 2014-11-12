× Incumbent Democrat Rep. Julia Brownley Declares Victory in Tight Ventura County Congressional Race

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village) declared victory Wednesday after the Associated Press named her the winner of one of the closest congressional races in the nation.

The latest vote count update showed her running about 2,400 votes ahead of military veteran and Assemblyman Jeff Gorell (R-Camarillo).

“I am honored to have the privilege to continue serving as Ventura County’s congresswoman,” Brownley said in a statement issued by her campaign. “This was a hard fought race and I have the utmost respect for Jeff Gorell — especially for his service to our country.”

Gorell said he will wait until more ballots are counted before drawing a conclusion about the contest’s outcome.

