Man Killed After Being Pushed Into Path of Incoming NYC Subway Train in ‘Random’ Attack

Police in New York City are looking for a suspect they say pushed a man to his death from the subway platform into the path of the D train on Sunday.

Police have little to go on. Lt. John Grimpel says a male suspect was wearing a dark jacket. The act is “believed to be random,” he said.

Bronx resident Wai Kuen Kwok, 61, was killed by the incoming subway train, police said.

Kwok’s wife was with him and was taken to the hospital for trauma, police said, though she was not physically injured.

Kwok was standing on the platform at the subway station at 167th Street and Grand Concourse, when he was apparently pushed. First responders arrived at about 8:45 a.m., and Kwok was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect then fled the station but has not been identified or located, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but a motive was lacking at the outset.

Police would not speculate whether there was an altercation between Kwok and the suspect or whether there are any indications of a hate crime.

Sunday evening, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide but did not call the person a suspect.