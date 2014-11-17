‘The Chase’ with Brooke Burns
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
‘Burn It!’: Pro-Trump Protesters Shout After Mexican Flag Falls From Passing Car During President’s Border Visit
-
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Residents in SoCal Burn Areas Ahead of Approaching Storm
-
Police in Spain Pull Over 2 Cars, End up Finding More Than 4 Tons of Stolen Oranges
-
Naked Man Riding ATV Arrested After Leading Police on Pursuit in Missouri
-
Crews Knockdown ‘Stubborn’ Blaze at Bel-Air Mansion; 2 Firefighters Suffer Burn Injuries
-
-
Mandatory Evacuation Orders Lifted for Burn Areas as Winter Storm Brings Rain, Snow to SoCal
-
SoCal Lawsuits Target E-Cigarette Companies Over Burns Caused by Battery Explosions (Warning: Graphic Images)
-
CHP Pursuit Ends in Standoff With Female Driver of Corvette, Causing Rush-Hour Backup in Santa Ana
-
Barricade Suspect Taken Into Custody After U-Haul Pursuit Involving 2 Crashes in O.C.: Sheriff
-
Kidnapping Suspect Detained After Leading Authorities on Chase Through East L.A. County With Blown-Out Tire
-
-
Anaheim Hills Burn Area Spared From Destructive Mudflows — so Far
-
Creek Fire Burns 12,605 Acres; Mandatory Evacuation Order to Continue Overnight
-
‘Atmospheric River’ Triggers Mandatory Evacuations for Parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura, L.A., Riverside Counties