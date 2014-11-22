Saturday Forecast: Wind Advisory in Effect; Warming Trend Continues

Posted 10:36 AM, November 22, 2014, by , Updated at 09:32AM, November 23, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A wind advisory was in effect Sunday afternoon and expected to last through Monday. Warmer weather was also expected to continue through the week and into the Thanksgiving holiday.