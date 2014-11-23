Sunday Forecast: Warming Trend Continues; High Winds Expected Throughout Day

Temperatures were expected to increase until Thanksgiving, and a fire weather watch was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties by the National Weather Service due to high winds and low humidity.