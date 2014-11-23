Temperatures were expected to increase until Thanksgiving, and a fire weather watch was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties by the National Weather Service due to high winds and low humidity.
Sunday Forecast: Warming Trend Continues; High Winds Expected Throughout Day
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
