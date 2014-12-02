Mudslide Threat in Colby Fire Area Has Glendora Prepared for Storm

Thousands of sandbags have been distributed and workers were prepared to keep storm drains clear in advance for potential mudslides during Tuesday’s storm in Glendora.
Voluntary evacuation orders were in place near the Colby Fire burn area after the city raised its threat alert to the “orange” level early Tuesday.
Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014.
Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014.
Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014.
Eric Spillman reports from Glendora for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 2, 2014.