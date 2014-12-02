Mudslide Threat in Colby Fire Area Has Glendora Prepared for Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of sandbags have been distributed and workers were prepared to keep storm drains clear in advance for potential mudslides during Tuesday’s storm in Glendora.

Voluntary evacuation orders were in place near the Colby Fire burn area after the city raised its threat alert to the “orange” level early Tuesday.

Crews working hard to dig out a private drain on the Colby Trail before the heavy rain hits. #colbyfire #larain — GlendoraPD (@Glendora_PD) December 2, 2014

Residents: Please place trash cans on sidewalk for pickup, even if you are not in the burn area, so as not to restrict water flow. — GlendoraPD (@Glendora_PD) December 2, 2014

#colbyfire The Alert Status for the Colby Fire Impact Area has been updated to ORANGE. VOLUNTARY evacuation... http://t.co/F9tfnjHnIw — GlendoraPD (@Glendora_PD) December 2, 2014

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric Spillman reports from Glendora for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 2, 2014.