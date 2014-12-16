Holiday Trends With ShoeDazzle
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Wedding Trends to Watch with Jim & Melissa Benson
-
Dessert Trend Predictions for 2018 with Nastassia Johnson
-
Lose That Extra Holiday Weight in Just Minutes a Day with Rebecca Louise
-
Fire Tears Through San Bernardino Family’s Home Just Before the Holidays
-
Silicon Valley Tech Firms Hiring Models to Attend Company Holiday Parties
-
-
Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Sees Long Lines, Extended Store Hours Across SoCal
-
Wellness Trends to Try Now With Andi Lew
-
Macy’s to Cut 5,000 Jobs, Close Additional Stores; Westside Pavilion, Laguna Hills Locations Set to Shutter in Early 2018
-
Celebrate Pi Day with a Free Slice from Marie Callender’s
-
Trejo’s Cantina Introduces New Menu Items
-
-
New Year’s Eve Brings Record Cold for Much of U.S.
-
GoPro Quits Drone Business, Cuts 20% of Staff
-
Sequin Holiday Fashions With Rachel Zalis