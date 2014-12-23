Driver Killed in Car-to-Car Shooting in East Compton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances of a car-to-car shooting in East Compton that left a man dead early Tuesday.

Two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of South White Avenue and East Rose Street (map) around 1:15 a.m. when one of two occupants exited a car and opened fire on the other, according to Lt. Mitry of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station.

The driver of the second vehicle was hit by gunfire at least once, according to Mitry. He was taken to a local hospital and later died of his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released.

A passenger in the victim's vehicle was not hit.

Two people got away in a dark-colored sedan, according to deputies. Authorities initially thought it was a Volkswagen Jetta, but later said they could not confirm that.

It was not believed that the victim had any gang ties, according to the Sheriff's Department. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

No further details were released.

KTLA's Geoff Peters contributed to this report.