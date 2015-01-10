Man Accused of Trying to “Buy” Woman’s Child Says It Was a Big Misunderstanding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man suspected of being a child trafficker after allegedly offering to buy a woman's child at a Covina grocery store came forward Friday to say it was all a huge misunderstanding.

Rolando Garcia, the owner of a successful trucking company in Irwindale, said he was in the check-out line at Baja Ranch Market when he offered a young mother some money.

Garcia said he was trying to “pay it forward,” but the woman took his offer of money the wrong way.

She became frightened when Garcia and his friend, a local pastor, approached her a second time in the parking lot.

She drove away and reported the incident to police believing the men were trying to buy her son.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Friday, Jan. 9, 2015.