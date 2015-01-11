Man Shot, Killed by Police After Failed Carjacking at South Gate ‘Jack in the Box’: Sheriff’s Dept.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Gate police officers fatally shot a man after he allegedly tried and failed to carjack two vehicles early Sunday, including one at a fast food restaurant, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The incident began shortly before 4 a.m. when the first attempted carjacking occurred at the Jack in the Box in the 8900 block of Atlantic Avenue (map), a news release from the Sheriff's Department stated.

As officers were talking with the victim a short time later, the wanted man was spotted walking nearby. He then ran from officers and attempted to carjack a second vehicle at Annetta Avenue, according to the release.

After the second failed carjacking attempt, the man ran into residential yards between Annetta and Kauffman avenues.

He emerged armed with a handgun in the 8900 block of Kauffman Avenue (map), at which time he was shot during a confrontation with officers, the Sheriff's Department said. It was unclear how many shots were fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. Authorities did not say whether the man opened fire on police.

No other injuries were reported.

The man's gun was recovered at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tipsters have been asked to call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or going through their website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA's John A. Moreno contributed to this report.