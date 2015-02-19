Oregon Parents Accused of Starving 7-Week-Old Baby to Death

A man and woman are accused of starving their 7-week-old baby to death in Douglas County, Oregon.

Emergency crews responded to the 800 block of Willis Avenue in Glendale on Jan. 22 on reports of an infant in distress.

The baby was not responsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Investigators said an autopsy determined the boy, Data Hancock, had died of starvation.

A subsequent death investigation was initiated by members of the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division. The monthlong investigation included numerous interviews and a search warrant at the home.

The baby’s parents, 21-year-old Amanda Hancock and 26-year-old Stephen Williams Jr., were arrested Tuesday and booked in the Douglas County Jail in Roseburg. They each face the charge of murder by abuse.