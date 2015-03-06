Adam Rodriguez on ‘The Night Shift’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Don't miss Adam in 'Magic Mike XXL' coming out in the summer and 'The Night Shift' airs Monday nights at 10pm on NBC. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News Friday, March 6,2015 Filed in: Entertainment Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

