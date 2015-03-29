Car Driver in Expo Line Crash Identified as USC Student, 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The driver of a car that collided Saturday morning with a Metro light-rail train near USC was identified by police as a 21-year-old student at the university.

The driver, whose name was not being released, remained in grave condition early Sunday morning, said Sgt. Hendley Hawkins of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Twenty other people were hurt in the crash, including the Expo Line train operator, who was critically injured.

The operator, identified as Kenneth Gross, was at home Saturday night after being released from a hospital. His condition was improving, a Metropolitan Transit Authority official said.

In all, 10 people were hospitalized as a result of the crash; eight of those suffered minor injuries.

The collision was reported about 10:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Exposition Boulevard, near Vermont Avenue (map), in the Exposition Park area.

The incident occurred after the driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata made a right turn in front of the train, Metro officials said at a news conference.

“The driver never sees the trains,” said Diljiet Sandhu, a spokesman for the agency. “He turned. Obviously there’s a signal for the train, there’s a signal for the car. He turned in front of the train.”

Expo Line service was suspended between Vermont Avenue and Exposition Park after the crash. Regular service resumed on Sunday morning.