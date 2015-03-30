× Trevor Noah to Be Jon Stewart’s ‘The Daily Show’ Replacement: Report

Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian who has been a contributor to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” will be the program’s new host when current host Jon Stewart leaves later this year, the New York Times reported Monday morning.

Noah has been a contributor on the show, but not for very long. One of the show’s behind-the-scene podcasts features an interview with Noah, a South African comedian. He told the New York Times that he views taking the center seat on the show that has changed the way Americans view news as both an opportunity and a challenge.

“I’m thrilled for the show and for Trevor,” Stewart said in a statement to the New York Times. “He’s a tremendous comic and talent that we’ve loved working with.”

Stewart, 52, announced in Februrary that he would be leaving the show after 16 years at its host. The show premiered in 1996 under then-host Craig Kilborn.

