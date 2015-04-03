Hit-and-Run Driver Plows Into Parked Vehicles in Rosemead; Flees on Foot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A hit-and-run driver crashed through a chain-link fence and into multiple parked vehicles in Rosemead early Friday morning.

The collision was reported at about 2 a.m. after a driver heading eastbound on Valley Boulevard jumped a curb near Brookline Avenue (map), slammed into the fence and then struck the vehicles, authorities said.

Several cars were badly damaged in the crash, including a moving van that was smashed in just above the gas tank, video showed.

“The impact was incredible,” a witness who wished to remain unidentified said.

The damaged vehicles had been parked next to several trailers where people were sleeping at the time, however, no injuries were reported in the crash.

Investigators had no description of the driver, who fled the scene on foot, according to Sgt. Oscar Lopez with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It was unclear if street racing may have been involved in the crash, but the car appeared to have been going at a high rate of speed prior to the collision, authorities said.