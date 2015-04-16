Event Consultant from Classic Party Rentals Trish Stevens joined us live with her pick for the top 3 wedding décor trends of 2015. For more information on how Classic Party Rentals can help you with your next event, click HERE.
Wedding Decor Trends With Classic Party Rentals
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
