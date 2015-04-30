Magnitude-3.4 Earthquake Strikes Near Carson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 hit near Carson Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which was centered 2 miles east northeast of Carson and 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, struck at 7:01 a.m. at a depth of about 7.5 miles, USGS reported.

It was initially reported to be a 3.6 before being revised down to a magnitude 3.4 about an hour later.

Hundreds of people went to the Geological Survey's website and reported feeling it, USGS seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones told KTLA about 15 minutes after the quake hit.

Viewers reported feeling it in Inglewood, Lakewood, Torrance, downtown L.A. and Whittier, among other places.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

According to Jones, the temblor struck near the Newport-Inglewood fault south of Baldwin Hills.

The fault is the same one where a magnitude-3.5 earthquake hit earlier this month.