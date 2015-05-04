No Sign of $10 Million Bail From Floyd Mayweather for ‘Suge’ Knight

Posted 4:55 AM, May 4, 2015, by , Updated at 04:50PM, May 4, 2015
Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, in orange jail attire, appears with attorney Matthew Fletcher in Los Angeles criminal court April 8, 2015. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Last week, Marion “Suge” Knight’s attorney said Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s camp reached out to him, saying that if the boxer beat Manny Pacquiao in Saturday’s fight he would pay the former rap mogul’s $10-million bail.

After the so-called “Fight of the Century” ended Saturday, many disappointed viewers who paid $100 for what many considered a snoozer might have agreed that the greatest suspense arose from the question: Would the boxer nicknamed “Money” actually pony up the money to bail out Knight?

On Monday, that question was far from resolved.

In a text message to the Los Angeles Times, the ex-music producer’s attorney, Matthew Fletcher, said: “Haven’t heard or asked…. Been out of town.”

