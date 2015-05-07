× Thunderstorms, Waterspouts Possible in SoCal Through Friday

Dangerous lightning and possible waterspouts off the coast could bring hail to parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday.

Cold and unstable air will move through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Wednesday night, then shift toward Los Angeles and Ventura counties by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s very unseasonably cold for this time of year,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday. At night, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

