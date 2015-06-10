Abby Elliott Brings the Jokes to ‘Odd Mom Out’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Don't miss Abby in 'Odd Mom Out' Mondays at 10 on Bravo. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News Wednesday June 10,2015. Filed in: Entertainment Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

