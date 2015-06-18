How Similar Are “Teen Beach Movie 2” and “Inception”?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
2 Teens Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Harm Students at Long Beach High Schools
-
Man Wanted on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Teenage Girl in Manhattan Beach: Police
-
Public’s Help Sought ID’ing Man Who Attempted to Rape Teen Girl He Saw at Grocery Store in Manhattan Beach: Police
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!, Sunday, March 11th,2018
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, March 10th, 2018
-
-
Time’s Up: More Than 1,000 Women in Hollywood Unveil Plan to Combat Harassment
-
O.C. College Professor Put on 2-Week Leave After Viral Video Shows Her Telling Family to ‘Go Back to Your Home Country’
-
2 Women Detail Their Accusations of Sexual Assault by Steven Seagal
-
After ‘Black Panther’ Success, Disney Donates $1M to Support Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Programs
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 17th, 2017
-
-
1st Major Storm of the Year Brings Rain to SoCal, Triggers Evacuations Amid Concerns of Mudslides in Burn Areas
-
Academy of Motion Pictures President Accused of Sexual Harassment
-
Body Found at Huntington Beach One Day After Search Suspended for Missing Teen Who Plunged From Pier