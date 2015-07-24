Former ‘Deadliest Catch’ Producer Fatally Shot in East Pasadena; Suspect Found Dead

A 25-year-old former producer of the reality TV series "Deadliest Catch" was fatally shot in East Pasadena early Friday, and a suspect in the killing was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later, authorities said.

Former "Deadliest Catch" producer Joe McMahon, 25, is seen in a Facebook photo.

The first man, Joe McMahon had been an employee of Original Productions, which produces the popular TV show, the Discovery Channel told KTLA. He last worked on the series, which depicts the lives of Alaskan crab fishermen, in 2013.

“We are heartsick about this tragedy – our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all that knew and worked with him,” Discovery said in an emailed statement.

The shooting took place about 2:19 a.m. in the 3600 block of Yorkshire Road -- west of Rosemead Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A 911 caller reported the incident, prompting a response from Temple Station deputies. They found the 25-year-old victim lying on the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Neighbor Joey Mueller said her husband heard "between six and eight shots."

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is seen in East Pasadena after a man was fatally shot on Friday, July 24, 2015. (Credit: KTLA)

Because gunfire is so unusual in the neighborhood, she said, she initially told him that what he heard was probably the sound of firecrackers.

Late Friday afternoon, the shooting suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vehicle in the West Los Angeles area, according to the Sheriff's Department. He was later identified as 24-year-old Brandon Rafiepour.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lilian Preciado said a call of a suspicious death in the 300 block of North Kenter Avenue in Brentwood came in about 4:13 p.m. Both LAPD and sheriff's investigators were on scene, she said.

