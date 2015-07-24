Secrets to a Long Lasting Marriage- Take the Divorce Test

America’s Relationship Expert Dr. Wendy Walsh joined us live with details on a divorce test you can take to determine your chances of having a long lasting marriage. For the complete test, you can see the questions below. For more information on Wendy, visit her website or click HERE. For more details on Wendy’s new online workshop, click HERE.
If you answered yes to at least seven of these ten questions, you have a statistical probability of having a long marriage.
- Did your parents stay together?
- Did you date for more than a year before marriage?
- Did you choose to not live together before marriage?
- Were you both over the age of 23 at the wedding?
- Is the husband less than nine years older and less than two years younger?
- Are you both non-smokers and have less than two drinks per day?
- Do you kiss a lot?
- Did you both attend college?
- Does the wife NOT make way more money than the husband?
- Are either of you a Farmer, Nuclear Engineer, or Eye Doctor? (Careers with the lowest divorce rate)