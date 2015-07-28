Popular Vlogger, Television Host, Techie and Gamer Justine Ezarik joined us live to talk about her new book “I, Justine – An Analog Memoir” and her involvement with a new campaign #ActuallySheCan. #ActuallySheCan is an innovative campaign that inspires young millennial women to achieve their professional, personal, health, wellness and societal goals. For more information on how you can get involved and share your goals on instagram, facebook or twitter, click HERE. For more information on Justine and her new book “I, Justine” which is available online and in book stores everywhere.
iJustine Stops By to Talk About Her New Memoir
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
One Year After Joining the Women’s March in Atlanta, Transgender Woman Works as City Council Member
-
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Is Resigning Following Congressional Testimony
-
Porn Star Stormy Daniels ‘Is Going to Tell Her Story’, Manager Says
-
Ivanka Trump, Husband Agreed She’d Be the One to Run for President, Book Says
-
Lorde Cancels Concert in Israel Amid Calls for Cultural Boycott
-
-
Trump Loses Bid to Kill Lawsuit From O.C. ‘Apprentice’ Contestant Who Alleges He Sexually Assaulted Her
-
New Yorker: Former Playboy Model Alleges Trump Had System for Covering up Affairs
-
Special Counsel Issues Indictment Against 13 Russian Nationals Over 2016 Election Interference
-
Silicon Valley Exec Raises $160,000 for Roy Moore Accuser Whose Home Was Destroyed in Suspected Arson Incident
-
Florida Woman Who Was Raped, Pregnant and Married by 11 Fights to End Child Marriage in America
-
-
‘Clueless’ Star, Conservative Commentator Stacey Dash Running for Congress in California
-
Wellness Trends to Try Now With Andi Lew
-
‘Sex and the City’ Star Cynthia Nixon Announces New York Gubernatorial Bid