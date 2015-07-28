iJustine Stops By to Talk About Her New Memoir

Posted 10:23 AM, July 28, 2015, by , Updated at 11:06AM, July 28, 2015
Popular Vlogger, Television Host, Techie and Gamer Justine Ezarik joined us live to talk about her new book “I, Justine – An Analog Memoir” and her involvement with a new campaign #ActuallySheCan.   #ActuallySheCan is an innovative campaign that inspires young millennial women to achieve their professional, personal, health, wellness and societal goals. For more information on how you can get involved and share your goals on instagram, facebook or twitter, click HERE.  For more information on Justine and her new book “I, Justine” which is available online and in book stores everywhere.