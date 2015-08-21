× Dozens of Current, Former California Government Email Addresses Linked to Ashley Madison Site

The government email addresses of nearly 50 current and former California state workers were included in a list made public by hackers of users of Ashley Madison, the online dating site for married people.

Email addresses on the list included those for employees of the state departments of Transportation, General Services, Public Health, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Industrial Relations and Water Resources, as well as the state judiciary. No elected officials were on the list of government emails.

A representative of the Brown administration said tech workers routinely check websites for evidence that state emails are being improperly used and some have been found in the past. But she would not say whether any emails have been linked by the state to Ashley Madison.

“Any misuse of state resources is a concern and is taken seriously and investigated accordingly,” said Lynda Gledhill, a spokeswoman for the state Government Operations Agency.

