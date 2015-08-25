Steve-O Charged With Several Misdemeanors After Anti-SeaWorld Stunt in Hollywood

“Jackass” star Steve-O was charged with a slew of misdemeanors for an anti-SeaWorld stunt where he climbed atop a crane and shot off fireworks in Hollywood.

The stunt performer, whose real name is Stephen Glover, previewed the stunt on Instagram when he posted a photo of himself holding an inflatable orca he called “Shammy” and said “We’re going to do a big dangerous stunt tomorrow in Los Angeles that will probably get me in a lot of trouble.”

It did.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office has charged Glover with creating a false emergency, trespassing, using unregistered fireworks, storing fireworks without a permit and possession of fireworks without a permit, city officials said.

