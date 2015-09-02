UFC Star Ronda Rousey Accepts Marine’s Proposal to Attend Ball After Video Goes Viral

Days after Jarrod Haschert asked his “celebrity crush,” UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, to the annual Marine Corps Ball at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, he scored big-time when the mixed martial arts fighter accepted his proposal.

Ronda Rousey attends Lionsgate Films' 'The Expendables 3' premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014. (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I would go, for sure,” Rousey said in video posted on TMZ.com and credited to Splash News.

The long-distance flirtation began Aug. 22, when Haschert — speaking in full Marine uniform from Camp Lejeune — put up a 34-second video online expressing his admiration for the undefeated UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

“I love everything you do, and I think you are a phenomenal person,” he said.

Then came the punchline: “Which is why it would be my honor to take you to the Marine Corps Ball on Dec. 11. … I hope you take this in consideration because, if you do, you will truly be making my dream come true.”

It took a few days for the proposal to filter down to Rousey. (Haschert’s recent appearances on multiple media outlets might have helped.) Initially, it seemed a no-go because she had a fight scheduled for January, meaning December would be taken up by training.

But then her next fight was moved to November, paving way for the date — if, Rousey joked, she can get some help setting it up.

“I don’t know how to … hit him up and say, ‘Yeah, I want to go with you,'” she said. “Do I have to call him or do I set up a time and place like ‘Never Been Kissed,’ and just show up?”

Rousey requested, lightheartedly, that Haschert help find dates for a few of “my girls.”

And of course, “He’s got be a gentleman.” Given her dominance in the octagon, Rousey has proven time and again she’s not one to be messed with.