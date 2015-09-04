Summer DeClutter With Dorothy The Organizer

Posted 9:23 AM, September 4, 2015, by , Updated at 10:57AM, September 4, 2015
“DorothyTheOrganizer” is America’s Most Innovative Organizer and is host and expert on Lifetime’s Emmy-Nominated Hit TV show, Hoarders, Family Secrets.

Get organized digitally
Online video organizing course

Her Book: Stuff Your Face or Face Your Stuff!
DOROTHY’S FIVE SUMMER DECLUTTER IDEAS:

  1.    Release Yourself from Good Intentions – Dorothy’s Prop is a stack of books
  2. Say Goodbye to the Stuff we Buy on the Fly – Dorothy’s Props are “vacation purchases” new sunglasses, bathing suits, umbrellas, local jewelry, souvenirs, etc.
  3. Memorabilia and "Stuff Posing as Memorabilia" – Dorothy’s Props are brochures, ticket stubs, post it notes, boarding passes, hotel room keys
  4. Flea Market Finds – Dorothy’s Props are vintage items
  5. Temporary Toys – Dorothy’s Props are electronic items, walkie talkies, telescope, extra chargers, underwater camera, etc.