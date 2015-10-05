How to Transition From a Wantrepreneur to an Entrepreneur

Posted 10:24 AM, October 5, 2015, by
The founder of Paper Dolls Jen Mojo joined us live with 5 tips that will help you transition from being a wantrepreneur to an entrepreneur. Paper Dolls is a network of female entrepreneurs committed to embracing and enhancing the way professional women work, individually and together. Members vary in their industries and independent aspirations but share a common belief that women go farther when they go together.  With a focus on redesigning the workspace for women, she opened the first Paper Dolls  co-working studio in Los Angeles – a beautiful, inspiring place filled with community.  For more information on Jen Mojo and Paper Dolls, click HERE.

 

 