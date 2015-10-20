× Car Crashes Into East L.A. Yogurt Shop, Sparking Destructive Fire

A vehicle crashed into an East Los Angeles yogurt shop, igniting a fire that resulted in the total loss of the business and the car early Tuesday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a commercial building fire in the 5400 block of Whittier Boulevard (map) around 1:35 p.m. and discovered the structure engulfed in smoke and flames, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Wiles.

A vehicle was also found to have crashed into the front glass of the business, identified as Red Berry Yogurt.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in roughly 20 minutes, Wiles said. He added no adjacent buildings were damaged, but the yogurt shop was deemed a total loss.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before firefighters arrived at the scene, according to Wiles.

The business was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident was being conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

KTLA’s Michelle Fisher contributed to this story.