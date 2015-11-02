Nationwide Recall Issued for 167,000 Pounds of Ground Beef for Possible E. Coli Contamination

A Nebraska meat supply company is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the USDA, the ground beef items were produced at All American Meats, Inc. in Omaha and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on October 30th when a sample tested positive for E. coli. The USDA says there have not yet been any sicknesses linked to the meat.

The following products are recalled and should not be consumed. You are urged to throw the meat away or return the products to the point of purchase.

80-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef 80% Lean 20% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 62100.

80-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef 73% Lean 27% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 60100.

60-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef Round 85% Lean 15% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 68560.

60-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef Chuck 81% Lean 19% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 68160.

60-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef Chuck 81% Lean 19% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 63130.

80-lb. (approximate weight) boxes of “Ground Beef Chuck 81% Lean 19% Fat (Fine Grind)” with Sell By Date 11-03-2015 and case code 63100.

Click here to view the labels of the recalled products.

Symptoms of E. coli can include bloody bowel movements, stomach cramps, fever and vomiting.